Hello! Here are my picks for the eight games being played this Thursday and Friday in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament. I don’t consider myself much of a prognosticator, but here it goes. Can’t wait for the games to start!

1. DUKE OVER VIRGINIA TECH: The Blue Devils learned their lesson against UCF and come out all business against their ACC rival. Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett will be too much for coach Buzz Williams’ Hokies.

2. MICHIGAN STATE OVER LSU: The Spartans play super tough and physical. Cassius Winston has been awesome so far for MSU coach Tom Izzo. I think this will be a tight, hard-fought game. I love what I’ve seen from Tremont Waters and Naz Reid for the Tigers. I’ll take Michigan State by a nose.

3. FLORIDA STATE OVER GONZAGA: I love the length and athleticism of the Seminoles, featuring Canadian Mfiondu Kabengele. He’ll be going against fellow Canadian Brandon Clarke, who has been great for the Zags. Florida State is super talented and digs in on defence. I love how Gonzaga has played so far. They’ve been the most impressive No. 1 seed to this point, but this is a tough matchup.

4. MICHIGAN OVER TEXAS TECH: This promises to be a grimy, slug-it-out defensive battle. The Wolverines are my pick. They need Canadian Iggy Brazdeikis to significantly pick his game up and have a big night. This will be ugly, but I’m going with the more experienced team.

5. VIRGINIA OVER OREGON: The dream ends for the Ducks. I really believe the Cavaliers will settle down and get into a nice groove on both ends. De’Andre Hunter and Kyle Guy will get it done.

6. TENNESSEE OVER PURDUE: It’s time for the Volunteers to put together a consistent game. Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield will be ready to roll. Carsen Edwards has been sensational so far, but I can’t see Purdue continuing this pace after blowing out Villanova. Tennessee’s tough defence will deliver the victory in a tight game.

7. NORTH CAROLINA OVER AUBURN: The Tar Heels will handle the Tigers’ pressure and wild three-point shooting. I love how Nassir Little is maturing for UNC. Coby White is legit and Luke Maye is so dependable. This is likely to be a fast-paced, entertaining game.

8. KENTUCKY OVER HOUSTON: If PJ Washington plays, the Wildcats win. If he doesn’t, Kentucky is fragile and this could go sideways quick for John Calipari’s team. Reid Travis has been excellent for the Wildcats. Corey Davis (averaging 23 ppg) needs to keep his blistering pace up for the Cougars to have a chance. Their defence is top-shelf. This is a game that will be played in the 60s, with the little details (free throws and turnover margin) being a significant factor.