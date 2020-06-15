Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says his next move in football is a critical one.

With one year remaining on his current deal with the Gunners, the 30-year-old Gabon forward believes choosing whether or not to re-sign with the club is "possibly the most important" decision of his life.

"I haven't had an offer recently, but I did speak to the club quite a few months ago, and they know why nothing has happened yet," Aubameyang told French football show Telefoot. "It's a turning point in my career and I want to be honest with everyone. [Arsenal] have the keys. It is up to them to do their work and, after that, we will see how things go. It'll certainly be a very difficult decision to make."

Aubameyang arrived at the Emirates in January 2018 in a £56 million move from Borussia Dortmund, then a club record transfer. In 97 appearances for the Gunners over three seasons, Aubameyang has scored 61 times and was joint winner of the 2019 Premier League Golden Boot with 22 goals alongside Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Mo Salah.

Should Aubameyang fail to come to terms on a new deal with the club, Arsenal would likely be forced to sell the player rather than risk another high profile departure on a free transfer after Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey left the club for Juventus on a Bosman last summer.

The Gunners sit ninth in the table and restart their season on Wednesday when they host second-place Manchester City.