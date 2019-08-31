LONDON — Arsenal has sold left back Nacho Monreal to Real Sociedad and loaned Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny to Besiktas for the rest of the season.

Monreal ends his 6 1/2-year stay at Arsenal after joining from Malaga and making 251 appearances. He was facing competition for his place from off-season signing Kieran Tierney, who is currently injured, and Sead Kolasinac.

Elneny has played 89 times for Arsenal since moving from Basel in 2016.

Arsenal announced both departures on Saturday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports