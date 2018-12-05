Sinopoli, Bighill, Jones all go home winners at CFL Awards

Saskatchewan Roughriders assistant vice-president of football operations and player personnel John Murphy announced Tuesday he is leaving the team.

Thank you Rider Nation, all the best @draftjm13 pic.twitter.com/yLZDHeXewA — John F. Murphy (@draftjm13) December 5, 2018

Murphy had been a part of the Roughriders' front office for the past three seasons. While with the team, Murphy handled all player personnel matters, including the CFL Draft free agency.

Prior to his time with the Roughriders, Murphy spent time with the Calgary Stampeders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.