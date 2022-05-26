15m ago
Villa set to sign Diego Carlos from Sevilla
Aston Villa has started its offseason with a significant addition. Steven Gerrard's team announced on Thursday that it had reached a deal with Sevilla for the signing of centre-back Diego Carlos.
TSN.ca Staff
The team notes that the deal is subject to a medical and personal terms with the player en route to England to complete the transfer
The Sao Paulo native spent the past three seasons with Sevilla and was key to their 2020 Europa League title.
A product of the Desportivo Brasil academy, Diego Carlos also spent time with Nantes, playing three seasons with the Ligue 1 side.
Diego Carlos was also a member of Brazil's entry at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.