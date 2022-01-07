Philippe Coutinho is reuniting with Steven Gerrard.

Aston Villa has signed the Brazil winger on loan from Barcelona for the rest of the season with an option to buy. The deal is subject to a medical and a work permit.

It's a return to the Premier League for the 29-year-old Coutinho who spent six seasons at Liverpool.

A native of Rio de Janeiro, Coutinho arrived in Europe in 2008 with Inter. After loan spells with Vasco de Gama and Espanyol, Coutinho headed to Anfield on a permanent deal in 2013 in a £8.5 million transfer.

He would make 152 league appearances for the Reds, scoring 41 goals, before forcing a move to Barca in January of 2018 in what would be one of the largest transfers in European history. The Blaugrana paid an initial £106 million for Coutinho with clauses that could have taken the total to £142 million. What the actual final cost of the move was remains unclear.

Coutinho's move to Camp Nou was a rocky one with the Brazilian never truly settling into the team.

In 2019, Coutinho moved to Bayern Munich on loan, winning a treble in his loan season in Germany as the club won the Bundesliga title, the DFB-Pokal and the Champions League.

In Coutinho's four seasons with Barca, he has made 76 league appearances.

Internationally, Coutinho has been capped 63 times by Brazil and was a member of the 2019 Copa America-winning side.

Villa is next in action on Monday when it hosts Manchester United in the third round of the FA Cup.