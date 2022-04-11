Dream take Howard first overall in WNBA Draft

The Atlanta Dream selected University of Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard with the first overall pick in Monday’s 2022 WNBA Draft.

Howard averaged 20.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game in her senior season at Kentucky.

The Tennessee native appeared in 31 games for the Wildcats in 2022.

No. 6 Kentucky was eliminated in the first round of the NCAA basketball tournament at the hands of No. 11 Princeton. Howard posted 17 points and eight rebounds in the loss.

The Dream acquired the first overall pick in the 2022 Draft from the Washington Mystics in exchange for the third and 14th overall picks as well as the right to a first-round pick swap in the 2023 WNBA Draft.