San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert is returning to action Sunday against the Miami Dolphins after missing two games with a knee injury.

The 49ers also announced that receiver Deebo Samuel is active for Sunday’s game. Samuel was listed as questionable after getting sick this week.

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is also back this week after missing two games with a sprained ankle.

Cornerback Byron Jones is back in the lineup for Miami after missing the past two games with groin and Achilles injuries.

New York Giants safety and punt returner Jabrill Peppers is active against Dallas after missing a game with an ankle injury that limited him in practice all week. Peppers was listed as questionable.

The Cowboys are getting cornerback Anthony Brown back after he missed the minimum of three games by going on injured reserve with a rib issue. Brown was injured in practice the week after the opener.

Safety Adrian Colbert (neck) is active for New York.

Dallas is now without three projected starters on the offensive line with seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith and centre Joe Looney going on IR this week. Smith is out for the season with a neck injury that is requiring surgery. Looney injured his right knee on the first play last week against Cleveland and will miss at least two more games.

The Giants will be without Oshane Ximines after putting the linebacker on IR with a shoulder injury.

The Cleveland Browns will be without starting safety Karl Joseph in their game against the Indianapolis Colts. Joseph hurt his hamstring in practice Thursday and had been listed as questionable. Ronnie Harrison, acquired last month in a trade form Jacksonville, will make his first start for Cleveland. Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was ruled out earlier this week with an abdominal injury.

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard is out with a groin injury. He didn’t practice this week.

___

NEW YORK GIANTS AT DALLAS

Giants: LB TJ Brunson, T Jackson Barton, TE Eric Tomlinson, DL RJ McIntosh.

Cowboys: QB Ben DiNucci, WR Malik Turner, DB Saivion Smith, S Reggie Robinson, LB Rashad Smith.

___

MIAMI AT SAN FRANCISCO

Dolphins: DE Shaq Lawson (shoulder), TE Durham Smythe (knee), RB/WR Malcolm Perry, RB Salvon Ahmed, RB Jordan Howard, DE Jason Strowbridge.

49ers: CB Dontae Johnson (groin), CB Emmanuel Moseley (concussion), QB Nick Mullens, WR Dante Pettis, OL Tom Compton, TE Daniel Helm.

___

INDIANAPOLIS AT CLEVELAND

Colts: QB Jacob Eason, LB Darius Leonard, T Anthony Castonzo, DT Eli Ankou, WR Dezmon Patmon, TE Noah Togiai, DE Ron’Dell Carter.

Browns: WR Taywan Taylor, CB Greedy Williams, S Karl Joseph, LB Tae Davis, G Evan Brown, DT Larry Ogunjobi.

___

PHILADELPHIA AT PITTSBURGH

Eagles: TE Hakeem Butler; RB Jason Huntley, WR DeSean Jackson, WR Alshon Jeffery, CB Avonte Maddox, QB Nate Sudfeld, DE Casey Toohill.

Steelers: QB Joshua Dobbs, FB Derek Watt, S/LB Marcus Allen, DT Carlos Davis, OT Derwin Gray and TE Zach Gentry.

___

LAS VEGAS AT KANSAS CITY

Raiders: FS Dallin Leavitt, OT Brandon Parker, OG Patrick Omameh, WR Bryan Edwards, DT Maliek Collins

Chiefs: RB DeAndre Washington, LB Darius Harris, DE Demone Harris, OL Yasir Durant, TE Ricky Seals-Jones

___

CAROLINA AT ATLANTA

Panthers: QB P.J. Walker, CB Eli Apple, CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver, OG Dennis Daley, OG Michael Schofield.

Falcons: S Jaylinn Hawkins, WR Julio Jones, CB A.J. Terrell, CB Jordan Miller, RB Quadree Ollison, OT John Wetzel, DT Deadrin Senat

___

CINCINNATI AT BALTIMORE

Bengals: CB Macksensie Alexander, LB Markus Bailey, DT Andrew Brown, WR John Ross, G Keaton Sutherland, RB Trayveon Williams, K Austin Seibert.

Ravens: RB Justice Hill, WR Chris Moore, QB Trace McSorley, DT Broderick Washington, DT Justin Ellis, OL Tyre Phillips. OL Trystan Colon-Castillo.

___

LOS ANGELES RAMS AT WASHINGTON

Rams: LB Micah Kiser, RB Ray Calais, OL Bobby Evans, WR Trishton Jackson, TE Brycen Hopkins

Washington: QB Dwayne Haskins, LB Cole Holcomb, CB Greg Stroman), TE Marcus Baugh, OT Saahdiq Charles, LB Jared Norris

___

JACKSONVILLE AT HOUSTON

Jaguars: QB Jake Luton, WR Dede Westbrook, CJ Henderson, DE Josh Allen, LB Myles Jack, DT Daniel Ekuale.

Texans: WR Keke Coutee, CB Cornell Armstrong, ILB Benardrick McKinney, LB Peter Kalambayi, T Charlie Heck and TE Jordan Akins.

___

ARIZONA AT NEW YORK JETS

Cardinals: QB Bret Hundley, RB Eno Benjamin, S Chris Banjo, LB Devon Kennard, OL Josh Miles, OL Josh Jones, TE Jordan Thomas

Jets: QB James Morgan, QB Sam Darnold, CB Bless Austin, WR Breshad Perriman, S Marqui Christian, OT Mekhi Becton

___

