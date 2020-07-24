Atlanta United announced on Friday that the club and manager Frank de Boer had agreed to mutually part ways.

The club plans to appoint an interim head coach in the coming days.

"Under Frank’s guidance, the club had a strong 2019 season in both MLS and international competition," president Darren Eales said in a statement. "After discussing it with Frank, the decision was reached mutually to part ways. In winning two trophies in his first season in charge, he will always be a part of the club’s history, and with great appreciation and respect we wish him all the best in the future.”

A Netherlands international defender in his playing days, de Boer joined Atlanta United in 2018, replacing MLS Cup-winning manager Tata Martina, after a disappointing spell as manager of Crystal Palace that was ended after only five matches in 2017.

Last season at the helm of Atlanta United, de Boer led the team to U.S. Open Cup and Campeones Cup victories and finished second in the Eastern Conference standings, before falling to Toronto FC in the MLS Cup playoffs.

While the team started the season 2-0 prior to the MLS shut down due to the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Atlanta United lost all three of its group stage matches at the MLS Is Back Tournament earlier this month in Orlando.

“Coaching in Major League Soccer and living in Atlanta has been a wonderful experience and a welcome new challenge," de Boer said in a statement. "I will never forget the incredible supporters here in Atlanta, they are truly special. I want to thank the players, coaches and staff for all of their support, it has been my pleasure to work with all of you.”

A native of Hoorn, de Boer spent almost two decades as an active player at Ajax, Barcelona, Galatasaray and Rangers. At Ajax, de Boer won five Eredivisie titles and the 1995 Champions League crown.

After his retirement, de Boer entered the coaching ranks with Ajax with whom he spent six seasons as manager and won four Eredivisie titles.

Prior to joining Palace, de Boer also had a short spell a manager of Inter.