Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez will undergo surgery after tearing the ACL in his right knee during the season-opening Major League Soccer match at expansion Nashville.

The team announced the diagnosis Sunday for one of the league's biggest stars, but did not disclose if the anterior cruciate ligament was completely torn.

The seriousness of the injury will likely be known after Martinez has surgery. It can take anywhere from two to six months to recover from a torn ACL, which means he might be able to return before the end of the season.

It could be next season before Martinez fully recaptures the form that made him the 2018 MVP, when he led Atlanta United to the MLS Cup title in the franchise's second season.

Martinez went down Saturday night after colliding with a Nashville player in the second half of a 2-1 victory. The The 26-year-old Venezuelan forward tried to continue, but wound up signalling to the bench that he needed to be subbed out.

