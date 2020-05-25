Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix incurred a knee injury during training, the club announced on Monday.

The initial diagnosis is a low-grade MCL sprain in his left knee that could keep the Portugal international from being available for selection when La Liga is expected to restart next month.

[📋] INJURY UPDATE@joaofelix70 suffers a low grade medial collateral ligament left knee sprain. The Portuguese international is pending response to treatment. — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) May 25, 2020

The 20-year-old Felix is in his first season with Atleti following a £113 million transfer from Benfica last summer.

In 28 appearances across all competitions this season, Felix has six goals.

Internationally, Felix has been capped five times by the senior squad and was a member of Portugal's UEFA Nations League-winning side last summer.

Atleti sits sixth in the La Liga table, one point behind Real Sociedad in fourth for the final Champions League place. The team was also still active in this season's Champions League prior to its suspension due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Atletico had booked a place in the quarterfinals by defeating holders Liverpool 4-2 on aggregate in the Round of 16.