MADRID — Atlético Madrid scored early and then defended well to beat Liverpool 1-0 in the first leg of the Champions League's round of 16 on Tuesday, spoiling the defending champion's return to the place where it won the European title last year.

Midfielder Saúl Ñíguez netted in the fourth minute and Atlético's defence successfully held off Liverpool's powerful attack to give Diego Simeone's team the edge going into the second leg on March 11 in England.

It was at Atlético's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium that Liverpool defeated Tottenham 2-0 last June to lift its fifth Champions League trophy. Tuesday's lineup was nearly identical for Liverpool, with defender Joe Gomez the only player who did not start in last year's final.

Atlético, enduring one of its worst stretches under Simeone, came in as a heavy underdog against the thriving European champions. Liverpool controlled possession throughout but couldn't find a way to break through the tight Atlético defence.

The hosts pressed early and it didn't take long before they opened the scoring. Ñíguez netted from close range after picking up a loose ball inside the area following a corner. The ball appeared to touch Liverpool midfielder Fabinho before reaching Ñíguez for an easy goal.

Liverpool, which had not trailed in 15 matches in all competitions, quickly worked its way into the game but it took nearly half an hour for the visitors to have an attempt on goal.

Atlético had a good chance to add to the lead in the 26th when striker Álvaro Morata, making his 50th Champions League appearance, had his shot blocked by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Liverpool had a goal by Mohamed Salah ruled out for offside moments later, and the Egyptian again came close to equalizing in the 36th with a shot deflected by Atlético defender Felipe in front of the goal.

Salah's 53rd-minute header missed just wide, and Morata squandered another good opportunity for Atlético in the 68th.

Atlético striker Diego Costa came off the bench in the 77th for his first appearance since undergoing surgery on a herniated cervical disc in November.

Atlético has conceded only one goal in its last 12 Champions League knockout matches at home.

