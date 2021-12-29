Diego Costa is a free man.

Atletico Madrid agreed to end the Spain striker's contract early on Tuesday, making Costa a free agent. The 32-year-old former Chelsea player's deal had originally been set to expire on July 1.

"The striker asked to leave the club for personal reasons a few days ago and on Tuesday signed the termination of his contract," the club said in a statement. "The club thanks Diego Costa for his dedication during these years and wishes him well in the next stage of his professional career."

Costa featured only three times for Atleti this season with all of his appearances coming as a substitute. The Brazilian-born Costa had found opportunities limited behind Diego Simeone's first-choice attacking corps of Joao Felix and Luis Suarez.

This was Costa's second stint with the club, having previously spent three seasons with the team from 2010 to 2014, winning the La Liga title in 2014. Between the two stints at Atleti, Costa spent three seasons at Chelsea, winning two Premier League titles and scoring 59 goals in 120 appearances across all competitions.

Costa is expected to field offers for his services from the Premier League with both Arsenal and Wolves having reportedly been interested in recent weeks.

Internationally, Costa has been capped 24 times by Spain, scoring 10 goals.

Atleti, level atop the table with Real Madrid on 32 points and two games in hand, returns to action on Wednesday when they host Getafe.