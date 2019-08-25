Atletico wins again to stay perfect in Spanish league

MADRID — Portuguese teenager João Félix set up Víctor "Vitolo" Machin's second-half goal as Atlético Madrid defeated Leganés 1-0 Sunday for its second straight win to start the Spanish league season.

Félix sent a through pass for Vitolo in the 71st minute and the striker found the net from inside the area to leave Madrid tied with Sevilla at the top of the standings with a perfect league record.

"It was a complicated match, but we leave with the victory," Vitolo said. "We are at the top and we need to keep working to keep our momentum."

Leganés, the southern Madrid club which had opened with a home loss to promoted Osasuna, nearly broke the deadlock early in the second half when Jonathan Silva's free kick struck the crossbar at Butarque Stadium.

Atlético was still without striker Diego Costa because of an injury.

Earlier, Norway midfielder Martin Odegaard gave Real Sociedad a 1-0 win at promoted Mallorca, while Alavés drew 0-0 with Espanyol at home.

Two-time defending champion Barcelona will try to rebound from its opening loss when it hosts Real Betis later Sunday.

Real Madrid was held by Valladolid to a 1-1 home draw on Saturday.

