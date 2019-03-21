MIAMI — Canadian qualifier Felix Auger-Aliassime rallied for a 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 win over fellow qualifier Casper Ruud of Norway in a first-round match at the Miami Open on Thursday.

The 18-year-old from Montreal notched six breaks after a slow start and won 78 per cent of his points on first serve, as compared to just 62 per cent for Ruud.

Auger-Aliassime has improved his ranking to 57th in the world after a string of strong results in recent weeks, but still had to qualify because his ranking wasn't high enough at the entry deadline.

The Canadian will face Marton Fucsovics of Hungary in the second round.

Auger-Aliassime will be joined in the second round by No. 12 seed Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., and No. 20 seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., who received first-round byes.

On the women's side, 18-year-old Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., was facing Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania in a first-round match on Thursday.

It was Andreescu's first match since completing an improbable run to the BNP Paribas Open title on Sunday in Indian Wells, Calif.