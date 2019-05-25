VANCOUER, B.C. — The B.C. Lions added international kicker and punter Sergio Castillo to their roster on Saturday.

Castillo has spent parts of three seasons in th`e CFL with Winnipeg, Ottawa and Hamilton.

The Texan has appeared in 20 regular-season CFL games, going 39-of-47 (83 per cent) on field goals, 25-for-27 on converts and punting 114 times with an average of 45 yards per attempt.

Lions general manager Ed Hervey called Castillo a "veteran kicker who brings significant experience and skill" in a press release.

"We look forward to seeing how all of our kickers perform during the next couple weeks of camp," Hervey continued.