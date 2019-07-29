TORONTO — Backup forward Terrence Boyd has parted ways with Toronto FC, ending an unproductive stint in Major League Soccer.

The 28-year-old American, who spent almost six months in Toronto, took the high road in leaving for third-tier Hallescher FC in Germany.

"Huge thank you to the TorontoFC organization, team, staff, fans & the 6ix, best of luck moving forward this season," he tweeted.

Boyd saw just 339 minutes of MLS action with Toronto in 11 appearances including three starts. He had no goals and two shots on goal.

"We thank Terrence for his service. He had an incredible presence in the locker-room and at the training ground," Toronto FC GM Ali Curtis said in a statement. "We fully support Terrence going to Germany to be with his wife and young family."

Boyd's Toronto debut did not go well. He skied a penalty over the bar in a CONCACAF Champions League game in Panama against Club Atletico Independiente.

He saw limited action since, failing to make an impression in his short time on the field.

A Toronto source said last week the team was working with Boyd and his agent "to find a mutual solution."

Boyd was born in Bremen, Germany, to a German mother and U.S. father, a soldier who was stationed there. Apart from one year in the U.S., he grew up in Germany.

Boyd spent the last three seasons with SV Darmstadt 98 in the German second tier. He had five goals and two assists in 44 appearances there.

He began his career with Hertha BSC's reserve squad in 2009. Two years later he signed with Borussia Dortmund, spending one season with its reserve side.

Ahead of the 2012 season, Boyd signed with Austrian club Rapid Vienna where he flourished. He made 80 appearances in three seasons, scoring 37 goals and adding 11 assists in all competitions. He was sold to RB Leipzig in the summer of 2014 before joining Darmstadt.

Former Toronto captain Torsten Frings, then SV Darmstadt 98 manager, brought him to the club.

He has won 14 caps for the U.S., appearing most recently as a substitute in an October 2016 friendly against New Zealand.

Boyd was making US$213,833 this season with Toronto, according to the MLS Players Association.

