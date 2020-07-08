Will Mahomes be considered the greatest QB of all time?

It seems like a long shot, but if NFL teams are allowed to have fans in the stands, the Baltimore Ravens won't be filling up M&T Bank Stadium very full.

Ravens announced that their stadium capacity for this season – if fans are allowed to attend games – would be fewer than 14,000 seats per game.

The Baltimore Ravens announced their stadium capacity for this season would be fewer than 14,000 fans per game if fans are allowed to attend games. The stadium has a capacity of 71,000 fans.

"To offer a proper level of safety for fans who want to attend games, a reduction in capacity is necessary," stated Ravens president Dick Cass in a news release. "We are disappointed that this will be a disruption for many ticket buyers, but we have an obligation to our fans and our community to keep M&T Bank Stadium as safe as possible."

The Ravens said fans would only be allowed in M&T Bank Stadium if approved by local health authorities.

The Ravens also announced season seat holders will have their 2020 purchases differed to 2021.