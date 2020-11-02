Baltimore Ravens All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey has announced that he has COVID-19.

Humphrey made the announcement Monday on Twitter.

I got the Rona hopefully I’ll be back healthy soon — Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) November 2, 2020

The Ravens released a statement on Monday about one of their players testing positive for COVID-19 but the statement did not name a player.

Statement from the Baltimore Ravens: pic.twitter.com/hTMDU0D2hE — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 2, 2020

Humphrey's announcement comes just a day after the Ravens lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He recorded four tackles in the game.

The 24-year-old Humphrey, who was selected 17th overall by the Ravens in 2017, has racked up 39 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and one interception this season. He ws selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career last season, and was also named a First-team All-Pro.