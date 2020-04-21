Ravens' Jackson to be on Madden 21 cover

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson will be on the cover of the Madden 21 video game, the reigning MVP announced Tuesday.

Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson announced he will be on the cover of Madden 21. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2020

Jackson will follow Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes as the Madden cover athlete. Mahomes, who was also named the Madden cover athlete after being named the NFL MVP (2018), broke the Madden curse by leading the Chiefs to a Super Bowl win last year.

