Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram is questionable to return against the Cleveland Browns in NFL Week 16 action due to a calf injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 30-year-old ball carrier suffered the injury on a non-contact play and is being medically evaluated to determine the injury's severity.

Ravens RB Mark Ingram is headed to the locker room. He’s questionable to return with what the Ravens are calling a calf injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 22, 2019

Ingram eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the third time in his career and added a receiving touchdown prior to the injury. The duo of Ingram and Lamar Jackson are now the seventh pair of teammates to each produce over 1,000 rushing yards in a single season.