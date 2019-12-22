2h ago
Ravens RB Ingram questionable to return vs. Browns
Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram is questionable to return against the Cleveland Browns in NFL Week 16 action due to a calf injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
TSN.ca Staff
The 30-year-old ball carrier suffered the injury on a non-contact play and is being medically evaluated to determine the injury's severity.
Ingram eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the third time in his career and added a receiving touchdown prior to the injury. The duo of Ingram and Lamar Jackson are now the seventh pair of teammates to each produce over 1,000 rushing yards in a single season.