OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens signed running back Mike Davis to a one-year deal.

The Ravens announced the move Tuesday. Davis rushed for 503 yards and three touchdowns last season for the Atlanta Falcons.

Prior to last season, Davis played two seasons with Carolina, two with Seattle and two with San Francisco. He rushed for a career-high 642 yards in 2020 with the Panthers.

Baltimore was without running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards for all of last season because of knee injuries.

