2h ago
Ravens trade K Vedvik to Vikings
The Baltimore Ravens are trading kicker Kaare Vedvik to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
TSN.ca Staff
Schefter adds that the Vikings could wind up using Vedvik as both a punter and a kicker. Vedvik was unlikely to crack the Ravens' final roster as the team currently has Justin Tucker, one of the league's best kickers, under contract.
The 25-year-old played college ball at Marshall.
Vedvik is a native of Stavanger, Norway.