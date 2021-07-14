Could Antoine Griezmann be headed back to Atletico?

Fabrizio Romano reports that Barcelona and Atleti are in advanced talks over a swap deal that would see the France forward go back to the La Liga champions in exchange for midfielder Saul Niguez.

Barcelona and Atletico are in advanced talks for swap deal between Saúl and Griezmann! Both players gave the green light in the last hours. 🇪🇸🔄



Barça and Atléti now negotiating on price tags. Barça want money included.



Liverpool and Chelsea keen on Saúl if deal will collapse. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2021

Romano notes that both players are open to the move, but Barca would want a financial payment on top of Saul alone.

Griezmann, 30, spent five seasons at Atletico from 2014 to 2019 before a contentious £108 million move to Camp Nou.

In his two seasons at Barcelona, Griezmann has made 71 league appearances with 22 goals and won the Copa del Rey this past season.

Internationally, Griezmann has been capped 95 times by France and was a member of Les Bleus' 2018 World Cup-winning side. He appeared in all four of France's matches at Euro 2020.

Saul, 26, is a product of the Atletico academy, joining it at the age of 14 in 2008 from the Real Madrid academy. He made his debut in a 2012 Champions League match before becoming a regular squad member during the 2014-2015 season.

He appeared in 34 games in La Liga last season, scoring twice.

In nine seasons with Atleti, Saul has won two Europa League titles, a Copa del Rey and last season's La Liga crown.

Internationally, Saul has been capped 19 times by Spain, scoring three times.

Romano notes that if a deal with Barca falls through, both Liverpool and Chelsea are keen on Saul's services.