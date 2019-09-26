The Spanish Football Federation has fined Barcelona £265 for its illegal approach to Antoine Griezmann when he was still under Atletico Madrid contract earlier this year.

The France international signed for Barca on July 1 when the club activated his £107 million release clause, but the federation found that the club illegally negotiated with Griezmann in March.

The federation's official statement acknowledged the limited bite of the fine.

"Taking into account the economic capacity of the club and the amount of the fine, this committee is aware that the payment of 300 euros, beyond its merely symbolic character, will not damage the sanctioned club and, probably, will not persuade other clubs in the same situation in the future to adjust their conduct to the regulations," it read.

The report also absolved Griezmann of any wrongdoing on his end.

In 2017, Atleti contacted FIFA over what they believed to be an illegal approach by Barca towards Griezmann.

Griezmann, 27, has scored three times in six appearances for Barcelona this season.

Last week, Barcelona announced a projected €1 billion in turnover for the 2019-2020 season.