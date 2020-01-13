2h ago
Barca fires Valverde, names Setien boss
Barcelona announced the dismissal of manager Ernesto Valverde on Monday, replacing him with former Real Betis boss Quique Setien.
TSN.ca Staff
Barcelona announced the dismissal of manager Ernesto Valverde on Monday after a run of results that has seen the club go winless in three of their last four matches and crash out of the Spanish Super Cup semis against Atletico last week in Saudi Arabia.
Former Real Betis boss Quique Setien takes over as manager.
Valverde was in his third season with the club, having come over from Athletic Bilbao in the spring of 2017.
In two and a half seasons with the team, Valverde was 97-32-16 across all competitions, winning two La Liga crowns and one Copa del Rey.
Setien, 61, led Betis to their highest finish in La Liga since 2005 last season, finishing 10th.
Barca currently sits atop the La Liga table, level on points with Real Madrid, but ahead on goal differential.
The team is next in action on Sunday when they host Granada at Camp Nou.
