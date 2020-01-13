Barcelona announced the dismissal of manager Ernesto Valverde on Monday after a run of results that has seen the club go winless in three of their last four matches and crash out of the Spanish Super Cup semis against Atletico last week in Saudi Arabia.

Agreement between FC Barcelona and Ernesto Valverde to end his contract as manager of the first team. Thank you for everything, Ernesto. Best of luck in the future. pic.twitter.com/zrIgB1sW2e — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 13, 2020

Former Real Betis boss Quique Setien takes over as manager.

Valverde was in his third season with the club, having come over from Athletic Bilbao in the spring of 2017.

In two and a half seasons with the team, Valverde was 97-32-16 across all competitions, winning two La Liga crowns and one Copa del Rey.

Setien, 61, led Betis to their highest finish in La Liga since 2005 last season, finishing 10th.

Barca currently sits atop the La Liga table, level on points with Real Madrid, but ahead on goal differential.

The team is next in action on Sunday when they host Granada at Camp Nou.

