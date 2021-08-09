Barcelona fans will have to wait a little while longer to see Sergio Aguero suit up for the club.

The team announced on Monday that the 33-year-old Argentina forward will miss the next 10 weeks with a calf injury.

It's a fresh blow for a team still reeling from the departure of talisman Lionel Messi, a close friend of Aguero's, who confirmed last week that he was leaving the club over an inability to come to an agreement on a new contract because of financial pressures from La Liga.

Aguero signed with Barca on a free transfer from Manchester City after a decade in England in which he became City's record goal scorer and won five Premier League titles, an FA Cup and six League Cups.

This past summer, Aguero was part of the Argentina side that won the Copa America, defeating eternal rivals Brazil in the final.

Barca is set to kick off its 2021-2022 La Liga campaign on Saturday with a visit to Athletic Bilbao.