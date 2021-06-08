Canada and Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies is the eighth most valuable player currently in Europe's top-five leagues, according to a recent study from CIES Football Observatory.

The 20-year-old Davies was valued at £113 million with age, economic value of a player's club and performance all factored into the rating. Having just completed his third season with the Bundesliga champions' senior side. Davies joined Bayern from the Vancouver Whitecaps in 2018 in a fee believed to be in the neighbourhood of £9 million.

The most valuable player in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 is Manchester City and England forward Phil Foden. The 21-year-old Foden was recently named the PFA Young Player of the Year and is valued at

The 20-year-old Davies was valued at £113 million with age, economic value of a player's club and performance all factored into the rating.

163.4 million.

Three Manchester United players land in the top five with England forwards Mason Greenwood (£152.8 million) and Marcus Rashford (£136.6 million) in as the second- and third-ranked players and Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes (£132.4 million) in fifth spot.

At 26, Fernandes is the oldest player among the top 10.