Canada and Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies is the eighth most valuable player currently in Europe's top-five leagues, according to a recent study from CIES Football Observatory.

Having just completed his third season with the Bundesliga champions' senior side. Davies joined Bayern from the Vancouver Whitecaps in 2018 in a fee believed to be in the neighbourhood of £9 million.

The most valuable player in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 is Manchester City and England forward Phil Foden. The 21-year-old Foden was recently named the PFA Young Player of the Year and is valued at £163.4 million. 

The 20-year-old Davies was valued at £113 million with age, economic value of a player's club and performance all factored into the rating.

163.4 million.

Three Manchester United players land in the top five with England forwards Mason Greenwood (£152.8 million) and Marcus Rashford (£136.6 million) in as the second- and third-ranked players and Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes (£132.4 million) in fifth spot.

At 26, Fernandes is the oldest player among the top 10.

CIES FOOTBALL OBSERVATORY'S TOP 10 MOST VALUABLE PLAYERS IN EUROPE

 
POSITION NAME AGE CLUB VALUE
FW  Phil Foden  21  Manchester City  £163M 
FW  Mason Greenwood 19  Manchester United  £153M 
FW  Marcus Rashford 23  Manchester United  £137M 
FW  Erling Braut Haaland  20  Borussia Dortmund  £134M 
MF  Bruno Fernandes  26  Manchester United  £132M 
MF  Frenkie de Jong  24  Barcelona  £119M 
MF  Pedri 18  Barcelona  £114M 
DF  Alphonso Davies  20  Bayern Munich  £113M 
FW  Joao Felix  21  Atletico  £110M 
MF  Mason Mount  22  Chelsea  £106M 
 

 