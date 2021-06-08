1h ago
Davies rated eighth most valuable player in Europe
Canada and Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies is the eighth most valuable player currently in Europe's top-five leagues, according to a recent study from CIES Football Observatory. The 20-year-old Davies was valued at £113 million with age, economic value of a player's club and performance all factored into the rating.
TSN.ca Staff
Canada and Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies is the eighth most valuable player currently in Europe's top-five leagues, according to a recent study from CIES Football Observatory.
The 20-year-old Davies was valued at £113 million with age, economic value of a player's club and performance all factored into the rating. Having just completed his third season with the Bundesliga champions' senior side. Davies joined Bayern from the Vancouver Whitecaps in 2018 in a fee believed to be in the neighbourhood of £9 million.
The most valuable player in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 is Manchester City and England forward Phil Foden. The 21-year-old Foden was recently named the PFA Young Player of the Year and is valued at
Canada and Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies is the eighth most valuable player currently in Europe's top-five leagues, according to a recent study from CIES Football Observatory.
The 20-year-old Davies was valued at £113 million with age, economic value of a player's club and performance all factored into the rating.
163.4 million.
Three Manchester United players land in the top five with England forwards Mason Greenwood (£152.8 million) and Marcus Rashford (£136.6 million) in as the second- and third-ranked players and Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes (£132.4 million) in fifth spot.
At 26, Fernandes is the oldest player among the top 10.
CIES FOOTBALL OBSERVATORY'S TOP 10 MOST VALUABLE PLAYERS IN EUROPE
|POSITION
|NAME
|AGE
|CLUB
|VALUE
|FW
|Phil Foden
|21
|Manchester City
|£163M
|FW
|Mason Greenwood
|19
|Manchester United
|£153M
|FW
|Marcus Rashford
|23
|Manchester United
|£137M
|FW
|Erling Braut Haaland
|20
|Borussia Dortmund
|£134M
|MF
|Bruno Fernandes
|26
|Manchester United
|£132M
|MF
|Frenkie de Jong
|24
|Barcelona
|£119M
|MF
|Pedri
|18
|Barcelona
|£114M
|DF
|Alphonso Davies
|20
|Bayern Munich
|£113M
|FW
|Joao Felix
|21
|Atletico
|£110M
|MF
|Mason Mount
|22
|Chelsea
|£106M