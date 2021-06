FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich will kick off the new German season at Borussia Mönchengladbach after the 2021-22 schedule was released Friday.

The game on Aug. 13 will be the first Bundesliga match in charge for both teams' new coaches after Bayern hired Julian Nagelsmann from Leipzig and Gladbach brought in Adi Hütter from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Nagelsmann has been tasked with extending Bayern's record streak of German titles to 10 in a row.

Borussia Dortmund starts its title challenge against Frankfurt on either Aug. 14 or 15 and Leipzig visits Mainz the same weekend.

The German Super Cup between Dortmund and Bayern is set for Aug. 17. Bayern visits Leipzig in the league on Sept. 11 or 12 and plays Dortmund away in the first week of December.

The second division starts with a clash between two former German champions as newly relegated Schalke hosts Hamburg on July 23.

