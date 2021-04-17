Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick has informed the team that he intends to leave at the end of the season.

Flick confirmed on Saturday that he told the club following their exit from the Champions League on Tuesday.

“I told the team today that I informed the club during the week, after the game in Paris, I would like to terminate my contract at the end of the season."

Bayern Munich defeated Wolfsburg 3-2 on Saturday and are seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Flick has won six trophies since taking charge of Bayern in November of 2019, including last season’s Champions League title.