Sadio Mane is getting the move he wanted.

BBC Sport's Mandeep Sanghera reports that Bayern Munich has agreed a £35.1 million fee with Liverpool for the Senegal forward.

Mane, 30, was heading into the final year of his Anfield contract. Two previous bids for the player from Bundesliga champions had been rejected.

Originally joining Liverpool from Southampton in a £34 million transfer in 2016, Mane made 269 appearances across all competitions for the Reds over six seasons, scoring 120 goals.

With Liverpool, Mane won a Premier League title, League Cup, FA Cup and the 2019 Champion League crown.

Individually, Mane won the 2019 Golden Boot with a league-best 22 goals and was included in the PFA Team of the Year on four occasions.

Prior to heading to the Premier League with Saints in 2014, Mane also spent time at French side Metz and Red Bull Salzburg.

Internationally, Mane has been capped 91 times by the Lions of Teranga and is the nation's all-time leading scorer with 32 goals.