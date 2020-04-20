Bayern Munich announced a contract extension for Alphonso Davies on Monday that will see the Canada international winger signed until the summer of 2025.

Davies, 19, is in his second season at Bayern and was enjoying a breakout campaign before the Bundesliga season pause due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Alphonso has developed very well at FC Bayern and has earned this contract extension with his impressive performances," club CEO Karl-Heinze Rumenigge said in a statement. "We are happy that he will remain with FC Bayern in the long term. He delights our fans not only with the way he plays, but also with the way he is off the pitch."

In 31 appearances across all competitions this season, Davies has a goal and eight assists where he has operated primarily as a left-back.

"I am very happy," Davies said in a statement. "FC Bayern is one of the best clubs in the world, and for me it's a dream come true to play here. I felt happy from day one. I want to win as many titles as possible with this club. The mentality of always wanting to win everything is in FC Bayern's DNA."

Signed from Vancouver Whitecaps in the summer of 2018, Davies has 17 caps for Canada and has scored five international goals.

Bayern sat atop the table after 25 matches when the season was suspended, four points clear of second-place Borussia Dortmund.

Davies' original deal was set to expire in 2023.