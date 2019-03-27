Lucas Hernandez is heading to the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich announced on Wednesday that the France international defender had signed a five-year agreement with the club effective on July 1 with Hernandez leaving Atletico Madrid in a transfer believed to be in the neighbourhood of €80 million.

A native of Marseille, Hernandez came up through the Atletico academy and has made 110 appearances across all competitions for the club over the last five seasons, including 22 during this current campaign.

Hernandez's father, Jean-Francois, also played for Atletico, making 14 league appearances during the 2000 and 2001 seasons.

Internationally, Hernandez has been capped 15 times by Les Bleus and was a member of their World Cup-winning squad last July in Russia.