The Baylor Bears dominated the whole game to beat the previously undefeated Gonzaga Bulldogs 86-70 and win the NCAA men's basketball championship. The title is Baylor's first in school history.

Jared Butler led the Bears with 22 points while MaCio Teague added 19 points and Davion Mitchell scored 15 points.

Jalen Suggs led Gonzaga in scoring in the losing effort with 22 points while Canadian Andrew Nembhard scored nine points.

More details to come.