The BC Lions added a pair of American defensive backs on Thursday, announcing the signing of Manny Rugamba and Mallory Claybourne.

Two more for the DB room ✍️#BCLions add Americans Manny Rugamba (@BooRadd_) and Mallory Claybourne to the roster 🦁



Rugamba, 23, attending training camp with the Cleveland Browns in 2021, after becoming the first Rwandan to sign with an NFL club. Rugamba played his college career at Iowa and Miami of Ohio, recording 151 total tackles, four interceptions, and four forced fumbles.

Claybourne, 23, played his first two years of eligibility as a receiver at Lackawanna College before transferring to Coastal Carolina as a defensive back. Over his three years at Carolina, he recording 85 total tackles, one interception, and one fumble recovery in 23 games.