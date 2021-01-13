The BC Lions signed defensive back Anthony Cioffi to a one-year contract, the team announced Wednesday.

Cioffi signed with the NFL's New York Jets after two seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks.

The 26-year-old finished 2019 with 61 tackles, two sacks, and two interceptions in 18 games in Ottawa.

“Anthony is an impact player who can play multiple positions on our defence,” Lions co-GM/head coach Rick Campbell.

“His athleticism will also provide a great boost for the secondary we are building for this season.”