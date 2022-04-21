The BC Lions added two Americans to the training camp roster on Thursday; defensive lineman Elijah Qualls and running back Taquan MIzzell, the team announced.

#BCLions add two Americans to camp roster:



DL and Super Bowl champ Elijah Qualls and former @UVAFootball standout Taquan Mizzell (@Smokee_4) 🦁



Welcome, fellas 🙌🏽 — BC LIONS (@BCLions) April 21, 2022

Qualls, 27, most recently appeared in 2021 training camp with the NFL's New York Giants. He last played with the XFL's DC Defenders in 2020. Qualls was originally selected in the sixth round (214th overall) by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2017 NFL Draft, playing six games with the club in his rookie season. He won a Super Bowl ring with the Eagles in 2018.

He also spent time on the practice squads of the Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mizzell, 28, moves to the CFL following a five-year stint in the NFL. Most notably spending time with the Chicago Bears from 2017-18, Mizzell played nine games with the club, rushing for 16 yards and a touchdown. He was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Ravens in 2017.