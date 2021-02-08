The BC Lions have agreed to terms with kick returner Chris Rainey, TSN's Farhan Lalji reported.

Rainey spent four seasons with the Lions from 2015-18 before spending the 2019 season with the Toronto Argonauts.

The 32-year-old finished with 1,196 kick return yards and 596 punt return yards.

In his six year CFL career, Rainey has 6,671 kick return yards and 3,522 punt return yards.