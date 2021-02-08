Lions agree to terms with kick returner Rainey

The BC Lions have agreed to terms with kick returner Chris Rainey, TSN's Farhan Lalji reported.

Rainey spent four seasons with the Lions from 2015-18 before spending the 2019 season with the Toronto Argonauts.

The 32-year-old finished with 1,196 kick return yards and 596 punt return yards.

In his six year CFL career, Rainey has 6,671 kick return yards and 3,522 punt return yards.