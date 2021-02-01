VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions have signed free agent linebacker Bo Lokombo. and signed linebacker Isaiah Guzylak-Messam to a contract extension.

The six-foot-three, 229-pound Lokombo returns for a third stint with the Lions after recording 51 defensive tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 15 games with the Montreal Alouettes in 2019.

A third-round selection of the Lions in the 2013 CFL Draft, Lokombo played 43 games with B.C. from 2014-16.

He earned a West Division all-star nod in his second season after a recording 24 defensive tackles, one sack and being a force on special teams with 24 more tackles.

Lokombo was then released to pursue NFL opportunities before returning to the Lions in 2018 and recording a career-best 71 defensive tackles and two interceptions.

Born in the Congo and raised in Montreal and Abbotsford, B.C., Lokombo was a standout at the University of Oregon and appeared in the 2011 BCS Championship Game against Cam Newton and Auburn.

The 6-1, 205-pound Guzylak-Messam returns for a third season with the Lions after working his way into the starting defence early in the 2019 campaign. The Hamilton native registered 37 defensive tackles and a sack that year, while also chipping in with 14 special teams tackles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2021.