The BC Lions are adding American running back Bruce Anderson III and wide receiver Alexander Hollins to their roster, it was announced Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Anderson played in three games with the Edmonton Elks last season. He signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and spent parts of the next two seasons on the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad.

The Ruskin, Fla., played collegiately at North Dakota State, tallying 2,896 rushing yards and 31 total touchdowns over four seasons.

Hollins, 25, spent the majority of the 2021 season on the Cleveland Browns' practice squad. He appeared in four games for the Minnesota Vikings in 2019, recording two receptions for 46 yards.

The Mississippi native split his college career between Copiah-Lincoln Community College and Eastern Illinois.