The BC Lions signed wide receiver Bryan Burnham to a contract extension on Friday.

Burnham has been named a CFL All-Star in each of the past four seasons. He posted 67 receptions for 965 receiving yards and five touchdowns last season.

“I’m excited and grateful for the opportunity to stay with the only organization I’ve ever known,” Burnham said in a team release. “This is the best situation for my wife Aubrey and I to continue to be involved in the community. We also still have unfinished business in BC with the goal to bring the Grey Cup back to the West Coast.”

Burnham, 31, sits fifth on the Lions’ all-time list with 6,616 receiving yards to go along with 435 receptions and 38 touchdowns.

“Bryan epitomizes the type of players and people we want in our locker room," Lions co-GM/head coach Rick Campbell said. “Beyond the ability to make great plays on the field, his work ethic and ability to lead by example in practices and games puts us in a position to be successful.”