BC Lions head coach DeVone Claybrooks confirmed Wednesday that defensive back Aaron Grymes suffered an ACL team in the Lions' 19-6 loss to the Edmonton Eskimos Saturday.

Grymes was very emotional on the sidelines after suffering the injury. The Lions' star quarterback Mike Reilly also was injured in Saturday's game, having broken his wrist in the first quarter.

The 28-year-old Grimes is in his sixth CFL season, his first with the Lions. The former all-star (2015) has recorded 54 tackles and one interception in 16 games this season.

With their loss on Saturday night, the Lions have been eliminated from playoff contention.