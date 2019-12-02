The BC Lions are expected to name Rick Campbell as their new head coach, according to Rick Dhaliwal of TSN 1040 in Vancouver.

The team has called a press conference for later on Monday, where general manager Ed Hervey is expected to officially announce Campbell's hiring.

Watch the major announcement LIVE on TSN.ca at 3pm ET/Noon PT.

The Lions are expected to name Rick Campbell as the new head coach today. — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) December 2, 2019

Campbell parted ways with the Redblacks at the end of this past season after Ottawa finished with a 3-15 record.

Campbell had been the only head coach in Redblacks team history, leading the team since their inaugural season in 2014. Last season was their worst mark since that 2014 season, when they finished 2-16.

Prior to their struggles this season, the Redblacks had made the Grey Cup in three of the past four seasons, with Campbell coaching the team to a Grey Cup championship in 2016.

Campbell finished his Redblacks career with a 44-60-2 regular-season record over six seasons.

DeVone Claybrooks coached the Lions for one season, leading them to a 5-13 record.