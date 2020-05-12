Mitchell ready to start throwing after off-season surgery, trying to stay positive about CFL season

The BC Lions have filed their plan to open the team's practice facility in Surrey, British Columbia with the provincial government, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

#BCLions have filed their plan for opening up their Surrey practice facility with the provincial government. @cfl has been in discussions with all of their teams about moving forward with facility openings & the steps required to meet provincial guidelines. @CFLonTSN @TSN_Sports — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) May 12, 2020

The CFL has had discussions with all nine of its teams regarding the opening of practice facilities as well as the steps needed to meet certain provincial guidelines.

Week 1 of the CFL season was scheduled to begin on June 11, but the league has already announced it won't get underway until at least July.

Last week, CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie told federal politicians that the 2020 CFL season could be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic following the league's request for up to $150 million in financial assistance from the government.