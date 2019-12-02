The BC Lions named Rick Campbell as their new head coach on Monday and are now looking to fill their offensive coordinator vacancy.

According to TSN's Farhan Lalji, the Lions have had discussions with recently fired Edmonton Eskimos head coach Jason Maas regarding the OC job.

#BCLions have had discussions w/ Jason Maas about becoming OC. They will talk again later this week. Ultimately this comes down to if Maas wants to coach this year. BC has also had talks w/ #Stamps Ryan Dinwiddie who has 2nd int with #RedBlacks later this week about their HC job — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) December 2, 2019

Lions general manager Ed Hervey joined TSN Radio 1040 Vancouver on Monday afternoon to discuss Campbell and the possibility of adding Mass.

"We've been in contact with him but we also understand that Jason will be in very high demand for anyone looking for an OC," explained Hervey on the radio. "Again, the Ottawa head coach situation hasn't been addressed yet, and I'm not certain what they're planning to do there, but I would image that would be an intriguing opportunity for Jason as well if given the opportunity. We do have a long standing relationship, as does Rick with Jason but we also won't take that for granted. If we could get a coach of Jason's quality in here and obviously we know he has a great working relationship with Mike Reilly. Again, if that's the direction that Rick wants to go, it would be something that would be seen as an extreme positive on all fronts.”

The 44-year-old Maas was fired by Edmonton last week after four seasons with the team. Edmonton posted a 8-10 regular season record before losing to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East Final.

Lalji adds the decision will come down to if Maas wants to coach next season. The Lions have also talked to Ryan Dinwiddie, who served on the Calgary Stampeders coaching staff last season.