After re-signing with the BC Lions in May, it appears that Micah Awe's time with the Lions is coming to an end.

TSN's Farhan Lalji reports the Lions are releasing Awe are being unable to find a trade partner for the Nigeran-born linebacker.

#BCLions are releasing LB Micah Awe. Hasn’t practiced since Tues. After a highly productive 2021 he wants to be a starter. That opportunity doesn’t exist in BC due to the ratio. Lions tried to trade him & there were no takers. @CFLonTSN @TSN_Sports pic.twitter.com/2RfS3dgrBR — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) June 23, 2022

The Texas Tech product signed with the Lions to return for his second stint with the franchise after spending time with the Ottawa Redblacks (2021) and Toronto Argonauts (2019).

Lalji states that the 28-year-old, who had not practiced with the Lions since Tuesday, has ambitions of being a defensive starter.

Due to the CFL ratio rule, stating that a minimum of seven starters must be national players, that opportunity with the Lions is not a reality at the moment for Awe with the rise of the Canadian linebacking talent currently with the Lions in 2021 Most Outstanding Canadian Bo Lokombo and 2021 Most Outstanding Rookie Jordan Williams.

In 50 games played over a five-season career, Awe has tallied 208 defensive tackles, 28 special teams tackles, four sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception.

In addition, the Lions announced the signing of Canadian WR Shai Ross.

Ross, 28, was selected in the fifth round (40th overall) by the Edmonton Elks in the 2019 CFL Draft and appeared in 21 games over three seasons.

The Winnipeg, Man., native is coming off a career-best campaign, recording 27 receptions for 369 yards and four touchdowns in 2021.