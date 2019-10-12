BC Lions quarterback Mike Reilly broke his left wrist in tonight's game against the Edmonton Eskimos and will not return.

Reilly was injured after getting hit on a first-quarter dropback. He exited the game following the play and was later heard saying "I think it's broken."

Not what @BCLions fans want to see.



As their mic'd up QB left the field in discomfort - he could be heard saying "I think it's broken" 😬 #CFLGameday pic.twitter.com/8XvEvDR37E — CFL on TSN (@CFLonTSN) October 12, 2019

Reilly completed just one of his three pass attempts for six yards before leaving the game. With a loss tonight, the Lions will be eliminated from playoff contention.

The 34-year-old Reilly joined the Lions in the off-season after signing a four-year deal with the team in free agency. He has thrown for 3,897 yards and 20 touchdowns with 15 interceptions this season.

Reilly, who has an all-star nomination in his nine-year career, spent six seasons with the Eskimos before joining the Lions last off-season. He helped the Eskimos win two Grey Cups during his time with the team. The native of Kennewick, Washington spent the first two seasons of career with the Lions.