59m ago
Lions' Reilly leaves game with broken wrist
BC Lions quarterback Mike Reilly broke his left wrist in tonight's game against the Edmonton Eskimos and will not return.
TSN.ca Staff
Reilly was injured after getting hit on a first-quarter dropback. He exited the game following the play and was later heard saying "I think it's broken."
Reilly completed just one of his three pass attempts for six yards before leaving the game. With a loss tonight, the Lions will be eliminated from playoff contention.
The 34-year-old Reilly joined the Lions in the off-season after signing a four-year deal with the team in free agency. He has thrown for 3,897 yards and 20 touchdowns with 15 interceptions this season.
Reilly, who has an all-star nomination in his nine-year career, spent six seasons with the Eskimos before joining the Lions last off-season. He helped the Eskimos win two Grey Cups during his time with the team. The native of Kennewick, Washington spent the first two seasons of career with the Lions.