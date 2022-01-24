BC Lions veteran quarterback Mike Reilly is retiring after 11 years in the CFL, the team announced on Monday.

✨ 4 x CFL passing leader

✨ League MOP

✨ 2 Grey Cup Championships



After 11 seasons, the #BCLions want to congratulate Michael Reilly on a brilliant career. Best of luck in retirement. #ThankYouReilly



MORE: https://t.co/AQqcX4FxO7 pic.twitter.com/XjKErRqKHL — BC LIONS (@BCLions) January 24, 2022

The 36-year-old Reilly won two Grey Cups in his career, including with the Lions in 2011 and the Edmonton Elks in 2015. He also won the CFL's Most Outstanding Player Award in 2017.

“Michael will go down as one of the great players and people our football club and league has ever seen,” said Lions co-GM/director of football operations Neil McEvoy. “From his arrival mid-way through the 2010 season to scrapping his way to make our squad in 2011 training camp with a quarterback room that included Travis Lulay and Jarious Jackson, his drive to compete and win is something all young professionals should aspire to.”

Over 168 career games with the Lions and Elks, Reilly threw for 34,805 yards with 182 touchdowns and 105 interceptions.