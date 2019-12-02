The BC Lions named Rick Campbell as their new head coach Monday.

Campbell parted ways with the Redblacks at the end of this past season after Ottawa finished with a 3-15 record.

“When we examined all of the qualities we wanted in a coach to lead the BC Lions, there is no doubt that Rick checks off every box,” GM Ed Hervey said in a team release. “His extensive coaching experience and past success combined with the universal respect he has earned from players and coaches across our league make him the best candidate for this position by quite a wide margin.”

Campbell had been the only head coach in Redblacks team history, leading the team since their inaugural season in 2014. Last season was their worst mark since that 2014 season, when they finished 2-16.

Prior to their struggles this season, the Redblacks had made the Grey Cup in three of the past four seasons, with Campbell coaching the team to a Grey Cup championship in 2016.

Campbell finished his Redblacks career with a 44-60-2 regular-season record over six seasons.

“I am both grateful and elated to be coming to Vancouver for this incredible opportunity,” Campbell said. “This is a roster brimming with talent and a ton of untapped potential, and I can’t wait to get started with Ed on building a champion for fans of the Lions.”

DeVone Claybrooks coached the Lions for one season, leading them to a 5-13 record.