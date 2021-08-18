1h ago
Lions to introduce Doman as new owner
The BC Lions will introduce Amar Doman as the team's new owner on Wednesday, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji. The Lions have called a news conference for 2:15pm ET/11:15am PT (LIVE on TSN.ca) for a "major announcement."
TSN.ca Staff
Doman, owner of the Futura Corporation, has a 30-year history in the lumber and building industry
The franchise has been looking for a new owner after David Braley, who owned the Lions since 1997, passed away last year.
Lions president Rick LeLacheur said in October the club would work with Braley's estate to determine what happens with the team. LeLacheur said at the time he had held conversations with potential owners, but uncertainty around the CFL's 2021 season complicated any sale.
The Lions are 1-1 to start the shortened season and will host the Edmonton Elks on Thursday.